ALLENWOOD — With Valentine’s Day 2022 virtually in the books and Easter on the horizon, the owner of Purity Candy said things were getting back to normal or something like it.
John Burfeindt Jr., Purity Candy owner with his wife, said they bought the small-batch candy company before the pandemic began and associated shutdowns.
“It gave us the ability to re-do the store because we were shut down,” Burfeindt said. “Other times, how would you ever shut down the store for two months? We were already doing curbside (service).”
The design of the Purity Candy store at 18047 Route 15, Allenwood, was changed as the company made the best of the challenge.
Online sales of Purity Candy were strong during the uncertainty, Burfeindt said. They have since slowed a bit as people have come back to stores but people still have that option.
“Which is what we want,” he said. “That’s what we are. We are a local shop.”
Purity Candy has been through the Great Depression, the sugar rationing of World War II and other challenges during its 115-year history. Burfeindt said the company is small enough to adapt.
“We’ve been through the downturns, upturns and even the dot-com crash,” Burfeindt observed. “It all affects things.”
Though corporate holiday orders may sag in rough times, Burfeindt said families come through for Purtiy Candy.
“The people coming in for their kids for their $20 worth stuff will do that in good times or bad times,” he said. “Especially in bad times because it’s comforting.”
Burfeindt said the main ingredient in chocolate, cacao, is not grown in the United States. But availability producers in a time of lingering supply chain issues has been good. Other items, such as boxes, wrapping material and the like could be hard to get.
Meantime, Purity Candy would begin preparing for Easter immediately after Valentine’s Day. If Easter candy is already on the shelf at other retailers, Burfeindt was certain it was made a year ago.
Burfeindt said customers appreciate the freshness of their products. Therefore, they must be made in a timely manner for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.