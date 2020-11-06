WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just east of the Route 15 interchange.
Between 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, contractor, Michels Power will be slowing traffic with rolling roadblocks while performing utility work over Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes, near mile marker 210, just east of the Route 15 interchange.
The contractor will be slowing traffic in both the westbound and eastbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.
