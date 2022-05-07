“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:16-17)
“The Gospel of John refers to the eternal salvation we seek as “Eternal Life.” Now it is easy to think that Eternal Life means merely “everlasting life.” But it means much more than everlasting life. After all, people who believe in Hell usually believe that the people in Hell also have everlasting life. But for the people in Hell, it is a life of everlasting torturous punishment, like Dante envisioned in his story “Dante’s Inferno.”
But John’s concept of Eternal Life is the everlasting life in which we experience the same loving quality of life that God has. And it should be obvious that not only God, but everyone else in heaven has the loving quality of life that God always has, because “God is love.” (First John 4:8)
But we do not have to wait until the next life to experience the first fruits of Eternal Life. We can enjoy that heavenly quality of life by loving like God does in the life we live now on earth. Yet it is also true that we can experience a more Hellish quality of life on this earth if we ignore the loving teachings of God through his Son Jesus. That is why Jesus says in his Sermon on the Mount, “Think not that I have come to abolish the law and the prophets; I have come not to abolish them but to fulfill them… For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”(Matthew 5:17,20) Now John 5:39-40,42 explains this with different words, “You search the scriptures, because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness to me, yet you refuse to come to me that you may have life… But I know that you have not the love of God within you.” The scribes and Pharisees searched the scriptures, but because they did not understand that the only way to experience the kingdom of heaven in this life is to love everyone like God loves everyone, even your enemies. This Godlike love, which I am often writing about, is compassion for everyone, indeed compassion for the whole world. God is not blind. He can see what a mess the world is in and how people hurt each other in so many cruel ways. So my Uncle John, who was a Presbyterian minister, said, “We have enough Hell in this world now. We don’t need any afterward.” And I agree with him in believing that God’s loving compassion will finally find a way to get us into Heaven where we will enjoy the same quality of life that God does, because we will finally love like God does. John 17:3 explains eternal life, “And this is eternal life, that they know the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom thou hast sent.” When we finally know God and his Son, we will love like them and thus experience the same heavenly quality of life which is Eternal Life. And since God sent his Son to save the world, we will all be saved along with the whole world; so some early Church Fathers looked for the restoration of God’s whole Creation.
