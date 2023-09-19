District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Receiving stolen property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating privilege suspended, driving without a license, display plate card and expired registration have been filed against Allen Walk, 59, of Bishop Street, Bellefonte.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 4 at Route 15 and Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
During the stop, Walk was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen chainsaw, along with an empty glassine baggie.
Terroristic threats
LEWISBURG — Charges of terroristic, threats and stalking have been filed against Tyzae Wade, 19, of North Main Avenue, Scranton, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 10 a.m. Aug. 4 and 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at 615 Market St., Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after troopers said Wade sent multiple threatening messages to a woman whom he had briefly dated. The messages were sent after she told him she was pregnant and he was not the father.
Simple assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jaheem Lewis, 22, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at noon Sept. 11 at 62 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lewis struck Jordyn Moran on the side of the face.
Criminal trespass
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jaheem Lewis, 22, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, has been charged with criminal trespass and false reports as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sept. 12 at 62 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Lewis went to a residence he was not permitted to be at, and that he reported a false burglary.
Criminal trespass
LEWISBURG — Johnny Moore Jr., 44, of Center Street, Milton, has been charged with criminal trespass, simple trespass and public drunkenness as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:57 a.m. Sept. 3 at Towne Tavern, 600 Market St., Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after police said Moore refused to leave the business after being told multiple times to do so.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Karen Smith, 47, of Yarger Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft by deception after allegedly refusing to return a cell phone belonging to her sister.
The incident occurred in August in Kelly Township, Union County.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Harassment
MIFFLINBURG — Three harassment counts have been filed against Nina Olivetti, 36, of Keila Avenue, Lewisburg, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Oct. 29 and Sept. 1 at 904 Mountain View Road, Mifflinburg.
After being let go from her position with Camp Koala, police said Olivetti repeatedly called and texted Kimberly Sawyer, with some messages causing alarm.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Watsontown Police Aggravated assault
WATSONTOWN — A 13 year old has been charged with felony aggravated assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 10 block of South Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said the teenager struck a victim in the face, causing a serious injury. The 13 year old also bit the victim, causing a minor injury.
In addition to the aggravated assault count, the teenager has also been charged with misdemeanor simple assault.
Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — A 27-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at a residence along South Main Street in Watsontown.
Police charged Noah King after he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a 17-year-old male, causing minor injuries to the teenager.
Possession
WATSONTOWN — Michele S. Naglak, 50, of Montgomery, has been charged with misbranding of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop police reported conducted at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Elm St. Naglak was a passenger in the vehicle stopped.
Public drunkenness
WATSONTOWN — Jeffrey Lee Long Jr., 44, of Watsontown, has been charged with public drunkenness as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance and found Long to be “manifestly under the influence of alcohol while causing a disturbance with several individuals.”
Retail theft
WATSONTOWN — Heather Longacre, 18, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:09 p.m. Sept. 1 at Dollar General, 25 E. Fourth St., Watsontown.
Police said Longacre stole a pack of press-on nails, valued at $4.24.
Arrest prior to requisition
WATSONTOWN — Police reported taking 28-year-old Troy Pewterbaugh, of New York, into custody after he was found at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 15 walking northbound in the 200 block of Main Street.
Police were investigating reports of a suspicious person, and learned Pewterbaugh was wanted for a parole violation in New York State. He was taken into custody, and arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, on one count of arrest prior to requisition.
Pewterbaugh was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, and is pending extradition to New York.
State Police at Milton Three-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 12 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2024 Mack truck driven by Donald Hengst, 61, of East Bangor, was traveling eastbound when it struck a 1994 Lincoln Town Car driven by Robert Weaver, 82, of New Columbia, as the Lincoln stopped to turn onto Ridge Road.
The truck then went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. An eastbound 2022 Freightliner driven by Craig McDonough, 64, of Newville, then struck utility wires which were knocked down during the crash, troopers said. Hengst was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured in a crash which occurred at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 13 at New Columbia and Gray Hill roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Brandi Hook, 45, of Lewisburg, pulled from the intersection and struck a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tena Lobos, 55, of Lewisburg, as it traveled eastbound on New Columbia Road.
Hook and a 1-year-old passenger in her vehicle sustained injuries of unknown severity. Lobos sustained suspected serious injuries. Hook was cited with stop and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Watsontown boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:18 a.m. Sept. 13 along County Line Road, north of Ottawa Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by the boy went off the roadway, struck an embankment, utility pole and tree. The teenager was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Union County Deed transfers
• Amber R. Felmey, Amber R. Osgood and Daniel C. Osgood to Derick Lee Martin, Mervin R. Martin and Ruth Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Donna J. Bitner to Donna J. Bitner trustee and Donna J. Bitner revocable trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC and BNH PA Central Homes PA LLC to Maria K. Quail, Chad M. Quail and Douglas E. Quail, property in White Deer Township, $359,990.
• Laree L. Richard to Union Oak Rentals LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Katlyn E. Yebernetsky and Eric D. Routch to Linda J. Fornwalt, property in East Buffalo Township, $329,900.
• William T. Pepper to Shelley L. Peterson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Angel L. Irizarry by agent, Claudia Irizarry attorney and Angel Luiz Irizarry Cuevas by agent to Patrick J. Fitzpatrick and and Wendy A. Fitzpatrick, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Betty J. Kimmel and Lamar W. Kimmel to Thomas A. Cloud Jr. and Tara L. Cloud, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Brenda L. Berge to Vita Mazzamuto and Guiseppa Mazamuto, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Douglas P. Chapman and Jennifer E. Chapman to Jason Gearhart, Amanda Gearhart and Carole Jean Gearhart, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Diane L. Fox estate, Diane Louise Fox estate and Ted M. Fox exuector to Lawrence Shipe, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Heera and Keshav Corp to J&D Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Frank H. Siler to Debra A. Fertig and Tamela L. Siler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mary Lousie Knauss by agent, MaryLouise Wilson by agent, Roger L. Knauss agent and Sherry L. Knauss agent to Roger L. Knauss and Sherry L. Knauss, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Linda R. Stering and Linda L. Rittenhouse to Michael R. Sterling, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Terry E. Snoddy and Sue E. Snoddy to Beth A. Dreisbach and Joshua E. Dreisbach, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Rylan Jean Bennett, Rylan A. Bennett, Valerie A. Bennett, Whitney A. Bennett, Whitney A. Lloyd and Ryan J. Lloyd to Kirt W. Mabus and Stephanie L. Mabus, property in Hartleton, $1.
