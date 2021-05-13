BERWICK — "Four Good Days" will be shown at 7 nightly Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16, at The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, 110 E. Front St., Berwick.
The film stars Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.
Through a partnership with United in Recovery and Jeremy's Journey, a limited number of free tickets will be available at each showing. The two organizations will be on hand Friday and Saturday with resources and information on substance use disorder and recovery support options.
The film is centered around the story of a mother whose daughter is in active addiction, and her battle to support her daughter through the recovery process.
The first showing of the film on Friday, May 14, is sponsored by United in Recovery with a total of 150 tickets available at no cost. The second night, Saturday, May 15, is sponsored by Jeremy’s Journey, with a total of 50 tickets available at no cost.
The third night, Sunday, May 16, is sponsored by Berwick Chief of Police Kenneth Strish and Jay Jarrett, a member of Berwick Borough Council, with a total number of 50 tickets available at no cost. Strish and Jarrett are sponsoring these tickets in the memory of the Rev. John H. Baumgartner IV.
CDC guidelines and social-distancing will be enforced. Those attending should wear a mask. The maximum capacity for the theater is 150 people.
For more information, email coordinator@unitedinrecovery.org or call 570-380-0043. To contact The Berwick Theater, call 570-752-9070 or visit http://theberwicktheater.org/.
