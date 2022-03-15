Supervisors debate proposed amendments

LEWISBURG — Supervisors on Monday night authorized East Buffalo Township (EBT) Solicitor Pete Matson to draft amendments to two codes.
Under one amendment, owners of residential solar energy systems would be exempt from recycling requirements when the systems are decommissioned.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, maintained that adhering to a recycling requirement would be a burden to a relatively small collection of individual users.
Supervisor Char Gray said solar panels on homes would inevitably be more popular thanks to tax credits and should be diverted from landfills after they are no longer useful.
Supervisor Katie Evans suspected the state would eventually pass a more stringent recycling requirement.
The board approved a waiver to a storm water management facility requirement for an addition of a pool to a private property off Springhouse Drive and Stein Lane.
In the process, Matson was authorized to prepare an amendment to a subdivision and land development ordinance and a current storm water ordinance to resolve discrepancies between the two.
EBT Manager Jolene Helwig said a new recycling guide has been received and is being made available to township residents.
Residents in the area of Oxford Drive were alerted that a roadwork and piping project will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting Monday, March 21. Helwig said Fridays will be reserved as a rain date as construction continues.
Helwig said the middle portion of Turtle Creek Road was closed for a time as the recent snowfall left the surface muddy. It will be closed until the snow melts and the surface dries to where motor vehicles can be used without leaving ruts.
