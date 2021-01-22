WILLIAMSPORT — The medical director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region believes the COVID-19 pandemic could subside in the region by June, if everyone follows recommended protocols.
“If things go right and everybody does the right thing and gets vaccinated, end of May or June will be a good time for us to have a little bit of normalcy in our lives,” Dr. Rutul Dalal said. “We are pretty near the end (of the pandemic).”
Until a significant portion of the population is able to be vaccinated, Dalal said it’s crucial to continue masking and following proper social distancing.
“If you get the vaccine, you get protection against (the virus),” he said. “Until that happens, we should be very, very careful.”
While there has been a recent drop in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed, Dalal said another wave of the virus could hit in early spring.
“We should not let our guard down until we have a good vaccination rate,” he said.
He said the spring wave could be attributed to new strains of the virus developing, one originating in Great Britain the other in South Africa.
According to Dalal, the new strains of the virus are 70% more transmissible than the original strain.
“There’s always a risk of having this new variant coming into our communities here,” he said.
Dalal said those who contract the virus could still experience health problems long after they are determined to be free of COVID-19.
He said potential long-term effects of the virus are known based on the history of the SARS and MARS viruses, which were part of the same viral family as COVID-19.
“Only 40% of people, at day 21 of (COVID-19) would say they’re back to their pre-illness status,” Dalal said. “Symptoms can continue all the way up to three or six months.”
Although symptoms may continue, Dalal said the individuals reach a point where they are no longer carriers of the virus.
“Studies have shown that by day nine of the virus, a living virus is not detected in cultures,” he said. “In people that do not have the best immunity... studies have shown they can still have viable virus up to three weeks.”
According to Dalal, symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue and a dry cough can continue even once the infection has left someone’s body. Individuals who have compromised immune systems, or who are over 65, are particularly susceptible to continued symptoms.
“(Symptoms) can go on even for three months or so after the infection is gone, even in the younger population,” Dalal said.
He also explained potential impacts of the virus on the heart and lungs.
Dalal said some who contract COVID-19 develop myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle which can cause heart attacks.
He said it can take three to six months for the inflammation to subside.
Dalal said athletes who develop myocarditis are at a higher risk of developing complications as they cannot overexert themselves while the heart muscle is inflamed.
He noted that an athlete who contract COVID-19 may need to have an echocardiogram or blood tests to evaluate whether their heart muscle is inflamed. In addition, he said they should ease themselves back into their regular workouts.
Blood clots can build up in the lungs of those who contract COVID-19, Dalal said.
As those individuals heal, he said 5 to 10% may develop long-term lung fibrosis, a condition causing a small cement-like buildup which makes it more difficult for the lungs to work properly.
“There’s also a tendency (for COVID-19 patients) to build up blood clots in the lower legs,” Dalal said. “Ninety days after infection, you are at risk of having blood clots.”
Those individuals should avoid long-distance travel by air or automobile, Dalal said. If they must travel, they should take breaks to walk every two hours in an effort to prevent clots from forming.
“(Blood clots) can travel into the lungs and cause severe trouble and even death,” Dalal noted.
He noted that a recent study conducted by the University of Southern California has shown that life expectancy in the United States has dropped by 1.3 years — to 77.48 years — due to COVID-19.
Regionally, Dalal said a surge in virus cases was noted after Thanksgiving.
“People became very wary of the virus,” he said. “That’s when they actually took this virus seriously.”
The recent decline in cases can be attributed to more people masking, Dalal said. He said it’s crucial that continue until the pandemic subsides.
“Trust the science and be on your best behavior for at least the next four months or so,” he said.
