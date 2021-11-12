From first-time winners to dramatic races, the 2021 racing season was one of the best — and most competitive — that I can remember in reason years.
The NASCAR Cup season opened with six different winners in the first six races. In fact, there were nine different winners in the first 11 races.
Even more astounding, the season opened with two first-time winners. Journeyman driver Michael McDowell picked up his much-deserved first career win in NASCAR’s top division after Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski tangled while fighting for the lead on the last lap of the Daytona 500.
One week later, former dirt track standout Christopher Bell picked up his first series victory on the Daytona road course. The string of surprise winners continued one week later in Homestead, Fla., as William Byron claimed his second career win.
I’m surprised Byron didn’t win more often as he was incredibly consistent throughout much of the season. I’m anticipating 2022 will be a very good year for him.
Bubba Wallace scored his first career victory in the Cup series in the fall Talladega race.
First-time winners were also plentiful in NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck series. Part-time driver Ty Gibbs scored his first Xfinity win on the Daytona road course, and ended up winning three more times.
Likewise, fellow part-timer Josh Berry recorded his maiden win in the spring Martinsville race, and claimed another win in the fall race in Las Vegas. Gibbs and Berry are expected to both race full-time in the Xfinity series in 2022, and should both contend for the championship.
The award for the best first win must go to Daniel Hemric, who ended a streak of second-place finishes to notch his first career victory — and the series championship — by edging title rival Austin Cindric to the finish line in the season finale in Phoenix.
Other first-time Xfinity winners were Myatt Snider, Jeb Burton and the now-famous “Let’s go” Brandon Brown.
NASCAR Cup series regular Martin Truex scored his first truck series victory in the dirt-track race at Bristol. Fellow Cup regular Ryan Preece notched his lone truck win in a competitive race held at the Nashville Superspeedway. Chandler Smith, Christian Eckes and Tate Fogleman also won their first truck races this season.
In IndyCar competition, Spain’s Alex Palou won his first race in the season opener on the road course in Birmingham, Ala. Palou’s popularity increased throughout the season as he scored additional wins in Wisconsin and Portland to emerge as a surprise 2021 champion.
Fellow title contender Pato O’Ward won his first race by passing Scott Dixon for the lead late at the Texas Motor Speedway. He picked up a second win by pulling off a late-race pass on Josef Newgarden in the streets of Detroit.
Other first-time IndyCar winners were Rinus VeeKay on the Indianapolis road course and Marcus Ericcson in the first leg of the Detroit doubleheader. Ericcson also holds the distinction of winning what I’ve deemed the worst automobile race of the year. Although his car went flying through the air during an early-race wreck, Ericcson somehow managed to hold on to win a crash-filled race through the streets of Nashville.
Although that race was a real stinker, there were plenty of thrilling IndyCar races, most notably the Indy 500. Helio Castroneves made history by beating Palou in a thrilling race to the finish, marking Castroneves’ record-tying fourth 500 win.
One of the two worst NASCAR races of the season came on the road course at Indianapolis. I still question NASCAR’s move off of the oval track, particularly since the road course’s corners started coming apart, resulting in spectacular crashes.
The other really bad NASCAR race came in the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Hopefully it’s not raining when the series returns to the track in 2022 as the rain which washed across the track this season resulted in multiple crashes, and poor racing.
There were plenty of thrilling NASCAR races, including on the two-mile oval in Brooklyn, Mich., where Ryan Blaney’s last-lap pass netted him the win.
The two Pocono races were also thrillers, with Alex Bowman winning at the track on Saturday after Kyle Larson blew a tire while leading on the last lap. In the Sunday race, Kyle Busch used fuel strategy to hold on and claim one of his two 2021 series victories.
I was also pleasantly surprised with the competitiveness of the Bristol dirt race, even though the winner was Joey Logano, whom I and many other fans don’t particularly care for.
