BLOOMSBURG — The Army ROTC program at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University, in conjunction with Bloomsburg's Languages and Cultures Department, recently received a Project Global Officer (Project GO) grant for programming in the Russian language for ROTC cadets. Commonwealth University is one of only 12 institutions nationwide that received the highly selective and competitive grant.

Commonwealth University received a total grant of nearly $357,000 per year, renewable for three years, to help promote critical language education, offer domestic and overseas language and cultural immersion, and intercultural exposure to its ROTC cadets through Project GO.

