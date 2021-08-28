LEWISBURG — A mural influenced by the late Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926) recently took shape along Lewisburg's Peach Tree Alley.
Painter Jim Reid said the tribute was the latest addiiton to Modern Art Alley, rapidly growing from Cherry Alley and becoming a Lewisburg attraction.
Gaudi, Reid explained, largely did architecture in and around Barcelona, Spain. The distinctive surfaces of the work include ceramics and bits of broken glass or tiles.
Reid has tried to integrate the style of Gaudi into the mural with painted work resembling broken tile.
"It's very '70s'," Reid said. "But it was 100 years before that."
Reid has been on a ladder for a time as passers-by offer encouragement.
Menatime, Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Lewisburg Arts Council have been supportive.
Reid said a GoFundMe page (Cherry Alley to Modern Art Alley) organized by Bob Albin has helped collect donations for the Gaudi project.
Previous murals along Cherry Alley included homages to Picasso, Alexander Calder, Joan Miro and other pioneers of modern art. Tours were offered during the springtime modified arts festival.
Reid offered thanks to the many donors who have put the page in site of its $5,000 fundraising goal. He envisioned additional murals as funds are raised.
