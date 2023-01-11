Music collective to present 'Friends in Low Places'

WILLIAMSPORT — On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Uptown Music Collective and UPMC will present “Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of ‘90s Country,” at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.
The performance will feature the music of country music icon Garth Brooks, alongside the ground-breaking music of female country artists like Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, The Chicks (formally the Dixie Chicks), Faith Hill and more. All music will be performed by the students of the UMC’s Special Performance Group 1.
“This is our ‘people’s choice’ performance, which has become an annual fundraising event for the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This year, a country/Garth Brooks tribute was the community’s top choice after several rounds of voting in the Collective’s 2022 People’s Choice online voting event, winning out by a narrow margin over a virtual who’s who list of modern and classic rock or pop performers. Our students are extremely excited to bring this music to life on the CAC stage while raising money for the school’s scholarship and financial aid funds.”
“This is a concert that is way overdue, and the students and I plan to make up for it by making this the best country music performance we’ve brought to the stage yet,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director and founder of the Uptown Music Collective. “The students have been tuning up their telecasters, pulling out the pedal steel guitar, putting on their boots and hats, and getting excited to bring this great music to the stage for everyone.”
“Friends in Low Places” will feature collective students who have been preparing for this event for more than three months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light, sound, and video show, organized by the students, who will work alongside the professionals at the CAC.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Calistra Mahoney (Pennsylvania College of Technology), and Issac Fluery (Canton High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Matthew Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Grace Godin (Williamsport Area Middle School), Brendan Kuriga (South Williamsport Area High School), Duncan Larson (Loyalsock Township High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).
“Country had never been a genre that grabbed my attention in any way,” Lutz said. “I could only name a handful of songs and they were never anything I was a huge fan of. Now that we have been rehearsing the Garth songs and the ‘90s female country hits, I have gained a new appreciation for the music I never had! All of the songs seem simple but have their own unique intricacies that make them all lovable. This show will be a blast and a great experience to be had for country fans and newcomers to the genre, like myself. I hope to see a full house for this epic, one-night performance!”
Tickets for the performance are available through the Community Arts Center box office, 220 West Fourth St., and website, www.caclive.com.
