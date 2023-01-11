Music collective to present 'Friends in Low Places'

Uptown Music Collective students will present ‘Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks and the Women of ‘90s Country’ Saturday, Jan. 28.

WILLIAMSPORT — On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Uptown Music Collective and UPMC will present “Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of ‘90s Country,” at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

The performance will feature the music of country music icon Garth Brooks, alongside the ground-breaking music of female country artists like Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, The Chicks (formally the Dixie Chicks), Faith Hill and more. All music will be performed by the students of the UMC’s Special Performance Group 1.

