EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old East Buffalo Township, Union County, man remains hospitalized in critical condition in the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown, following a Monday afternoon garage fire at his home.
As of Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesperson listed Wilbur Lee Gower in critical condition.
Gower was flown by Life Flight to Allentown after flames broke out at around 3 p.m. Monday in a garage at his home, at 3326 Stein Lane.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski confirmed Gower's name, and said the fire has been ruled accidental in nature. Damage to the 24-by-28-foot garage has been estimated at $15,000.
When speaking from the fire scene Monday, William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Chief JR Young said Gower was out of the burning garage and alert when responders arrived. A Life Flight helicopter landed in a field near the garage to transport Gower to the hospital.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company and the Life Flight helicopter, firefighters from Mifflinburg, Union Township and White Deer Township were called to the scene, along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and medics from Evangelical Community Hospital.
