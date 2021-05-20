LEWISBURG — The final phase of a COVID-19 relief grant is now open for eligible hospitality industry businesses through SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG). Businesses have until June 15 to apply or until the funds are spent.
The seven counties that have remaining funds are Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder.
Following are the remaining Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funds per county, totaling $1.2 million: Northumberland, $539,401; Snyder, $249,208; Juniata, $173,435; Mifflin, $116,456; Columbia, $103,906; Clinton, $21,440; and Montour, $13,420.
Those with questions may contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
For-profit hospitality businesses can apply until funds are spent or June 15 at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at https://csgiving.org/chirp/. Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses which include hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, bars, taverns, catering companies and food trucks.
These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found at https://www.naics.com/search/
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to: Having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland or Snyder counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds, that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6 or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.
For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org/chirp.
SEDA-COG contracted with 10 of its member counties to manage a total of $7.3 million in grants on their behalf. SEDA-COG receives the applications and determines eligibility and grant amounts. SEDA-COG also disburses the funds to awarded businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.