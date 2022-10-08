MILTON — In servicing God it can be difficult to know where and how to start, but through the Christian non-profit Golden Rule Love INC (In the Name of Christ) now being led by new director Pastor Mike Deal, Christians have a chance at supporting their church and ministry.
Deal serves as a part-time pastor for White Deer Valley Baptist Church and has been leading Golden Rule Love INC at Milton for a little over one month.
"Love INC is a tremendous organization," said Deal. "Basically what they do is that they help churches help people."
Love INC functions as a gap ministry, which provide resources or services to meet ongoing needs that are not currently being met. They aim to make connections between church volunteers and those within the community needing help. They function to support and uplift churches by helping those in need.
The non-profit organization primarily offers rides to grocery stores and medical appointments for elderly and handicap people, builds ramps for the handicapped, and does yard work for those who are unable to do it themselves.
"We're providing opportunities for church members to minister to the people of our community and region," said Deal.
In addition, Golden Rule Love INC functions as a clearing house for churches where they provide contact information for services as needed.
"We're fulfilling needs for people who don't have opportunities or abilities," said Deal. "Hopefully that is a strong help to this region."
As director of Golden Rule Love Inc, Deal meets with pastors and ministers to introduce them to Love Inc and offer them ministerial assistance if need be. Additionally, they also raise support for financial needs.
"I've appreciated the receptiveness of ministers as I've knocked on doors and made appointment," said Deal. "I've gotten to know them a little bit, and they've gotten to know me. It's kind of a fun thing and I appreciate their openness."
Deal hopes Golden Rule Love INC can identify and fulfill the needs for the communities in the region and looks to figure how they can better serve God by serving the community.
"Right now what we offer is limited," said Deal. "But I hope to see our services expanded and to find out what our communities need."
So far, Deal has been pleased with the volunteers of Golden Rule Love INC. He has mostly interacted and gotten to know the volunteers in the office taking calls and directing those in need, but hopes to interact more with volunteers on the ground.
"We're under the belief that as we serve God, we strengthen our relationship with him," said Deal. "Serving is what Christ would have us do."
So far Deal and Golden Rule Love INC have interacted with the community by having a booth at the Milton Harvest Festival and being a sponsor of the festival's 5K race. In the future, he would like to participate more with the communities of Mifflinburg, Sunbury and Northumberland.
"I think there are a lot of Christians and church-goers out there who don't know what they can do," said Deal. "For people who don't know how to serve, they can potentially do that at Love INC."
Golden Rule Love INC services upper Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. It can be contacted at goldenruleloveinc@gmail.com or 570-742-3561. Office hours are Monday through Thursday.
