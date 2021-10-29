MILTON — Gary Hinkle will never forget the first movie which he saw in a theater.
“I was 5 years old, 1993,” he recalled. “My mom took me to see my first movie in theaters, ‘Jurassic Park’... I was hooked. I’ve always been a dinosaur kid.”
As he stood in front of a display of classic “Jurassic Park” toys, Hinkle spoke about his passion for the movie and toys from his childhood.
Hinkle is partnering with Levi Yost to open Hinkle’s Toy Barn. The business will feature vintage toys, from 1980 through 2000, and be located in the former district magistrate space at the corner of Arch and Front streets in Milton.
Hinkle and Yost hope to open the business in mid November, with a grand opening planned for Dec. 3.
Hinkle’s Toy Barn will feature vintage toys such as GI Joe, Transformers, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Star Trek, He-Man, Marvel, Power Rangers and wrestling figures.
Given that “Jurassic Park” was the first movie he saw in theaters as a child, Hinkle has long had a fascination with the series and its toys. His vast personal collection of “Jurassic Park” toys will not be sold in the store.
He noted those toys will be passed down to his children.
“Here’s a fun fact,” Hinkle shared. “(‘Jurassic Park’) is a two-and-a-half hour movie. There’s only 17 minutes of dinosaurs.
“Steven Spielberg, he’s a very good storyteller.”
Hinkle’s Toy Barn will buy, sell or trade vintage toys.
Hinkle explained the process of purchasing a vintage toy from someone.
For example, he said a Transformer is worth more if it comes complete with all of the guns and missiles it was originally sold with. If a toy is in its original box, and unopened, the value increases.
Generally, he said GI Joe figures and Transformers are in good condition.
“Other than paint flaws, you can’t out play a Transformer or GI Joe,” Hinkle said.
He is able to repair some toys, such as GI Joe action figures, to their original condition.
“Every toy can be salvaged, as long as parts and pieces are still available,” Hinkle said.
In addition to having vintage toys available for purchase, the store will also carry what Hinkle described as retro toys.
Those, he said, are toys manufactured today to look like ones which were available for purchase in the 1980s and ‘90s.
Hinkle and Yost started selling vintage toys online about one year ago. They will continue with online sales after their storefront opens.
“There’s a big market for vintage toys,” Hinkle said.
He noted that many who purchase the items have elaborate displays featuring the objects set up in their homes.
In addition to having toys available for purchase, Hinkle’s Toy Barn will feature an arcade room, where individuals will be able to pay a fee to play for an entire day.
Hinkle noted that he and Yost are glad to have found a storefront available at an intersection where their business will be able to operate from.
“Milton hasn’t had a toy store in 50 years,” Hinkle said.
While there are a couple of stores in the region which sell a limited number of vintage toys, Hinkle said the closest vintage store that he is aware of is located in Hanover.
