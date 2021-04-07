PORT TREVORTON — A Port Trevorton teen was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, when his motorcycle went out of control and crashed Tuesday afternoon in Snyder County.
Troopers said Trenton L. Buhrman, 18, was traveling south on a 2005 Honda Shadow when he attempted to pass another vehicle and the motorcycle went out of control. The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. April 6 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Buhrman’s Honda skidded off the roadway to the east into a grassy area, then overturned, police noted. Buhrman, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and was treated at the scene before being flown to the hospital with what police described as a serious injury.
