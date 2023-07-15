State Police at Milton
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported arresting Devin Johnson, 30, of Milton, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
During a traffic stop conducted at 10:31 p.m. July 3 at Westbranch Highway and Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County, troopers said Johnson exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to not have a valid drivers license.
Drug sale
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, troopers reported finding Cesar Diaz Reyes, 29, of Corona, N.Y., with 34 bags of marijuana and paraphernalia.
He was locked up in the Montour County Jail in lieu of $75,000 straight bail. The traffic stop was conducted at 10:42 p.m. June 26 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Burglary
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a burglary which took place at 2:01 a.m. July 11 at 40&8 Club, 326 Hidden Paradise Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Drew Reynolds, 29, of Northumberland, was charged after troopers said he brandished a knife during a road-rage incident.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. July 10 along Interstate 180 westbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Dylan Kane, 28, of Coal Township, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:04 p.m. May 19 at Route 61 and Buery S. Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Jason Wolfe, 47, of Mifflinburg, and Shauna Paige, 44, of Middleburg, were charged with harassment after troopers said they engaged in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 8:52 a.m. July 4 at 132 Bittersweet Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
