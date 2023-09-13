Service 1st names chief financial officer

Jamie Brininger

 jc imagery

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently announced Jamie Brininger has joined its team as chief financial officer.

Brininger brings over 16 years of accounting and finance experience to Service 1st. Her role comes as Mike Thomas transitions from chief financial officer to president/CEO, following the retirement of Bill Lavage.

