LEWISBURG — Known first for gnomes and fairy gardens, a local company recently added the words "and events" to its name.
Karen Teichman, a partner in C and K's Unique Creations and Events, said the outlook has changed a bit since the company started in 2016. She credited road trips to small craft shows taken with partner Christine Teichman-Clark for the initial inspiration.
As they toured, Teichman and Teichman-Clark observed how small craft shows operated. Some of them, they were sorry to see, were simply disorganized.
"We looked at each other and said we've been running meetings and businesses and (realized) we can do this," Teichman said. "We did our first spring event in Hufnagle Park (Lewisburg) in 2016."
Teichman described the work they undertook as "event coordination" rather than "event management" as the objective was to bring people together. The "events" part of the business has grown to include more than 190 regular participants.
"Different businesses will come for some events and not others, depending on what their schedule is," Teichman said. "We've developed a nice group of unique artists, crafters and food vendors. Food is very important."
While C and K's Unique Creations and Events has no additional employees, Teichman credited volunteers including crafter Kelly Clark of JC Clayworks for always being helpful.
Teichman predicted the seasons ahead would be exciting and filled with events, including the Spring Fling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) West Field, off North 15th Street, Lewisburg.
More than 80 booths are already booked for the event, in the space across from the Lewisburg Community Pool and BVRA tennis courts. Teichman said vendor fees first go to promotion, advertising, porta-johns and other event-related items.
As the year progresses, C and K's Unique Creations and Events will be assisting in June with an event for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and a "Christmas in July" benefit event in the park for BVRA.
