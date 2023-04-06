Northern Ireland visit sets stage for enhanced partnership

The 12-member contingent of students and chaperones from North West Regional College in Northern Ireland celebrates the welcome they received during their March visit to Pennsylvania College of Technology.

 CINDY D. MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A cultural interchange between Pennsylvania College of Technology and visitors from North West Regional College in Northern Ireland – a two-week whirlwind that was five years in the making – came to a close with memories indelibly shared and lives irrevocably altered.

Ten students and two chaperones flew into Philadelphia International Airport on March 14 before transport to Williamsport for an immersive variety of activities. The group experienced a number of academic areas at Penn College – human services, dental hygiene, nursing, radiography, paramedic, history, etc. – engaged in discussions about apprenticeship and study-abroad programs, and took in regional attractions that included shopping and the World of Little League Museum.

