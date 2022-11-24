MIFFLINBURG — On Friday, Nov. 11, the Mifflinburg Area School District held Veterans Day activities in each of its buildings, in an effort to honor those who have bravely served our country.

Elementary school students made cards in their art classes to send to local veterans, to show their gratitude for all of their sacrifices.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

