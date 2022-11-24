MIFFLINBURG — On Friday, Nov. 11, the Mifflinburg Area School District held Veterans Day activities in each of its buildings, in an effort to honor those who have bravely served our country.
Elementary school students made cards in their art classes to send to local veterans, to show their gratitude for all of their sacrifices.
The intermediate school hosted an assembly where they had more than 40 veterans in attendance which included guest speaker retired U.S. Air Force Major Darren Rhyne. Some of the intermediate school students contributed to a video about veterans who are important to them. The video was filmed and edited by high school students Delaney Kraus and Kyonna Klose.
The middle school hosted a luncheon for local veterans to enjoy. The veterans also visited classrooms, shared their stories, and answered questions from students. The school choir sang, the band played, and the whole school rallied around these local heroes.
The high school hosted a Veterans Day assembly, which all students and staff attended. Stacy Reitenbach organized the assembly events and invited all of the veterans who were in attendance. The choir sang, the band played, and many students and staff had prepared speeches that they delivered impeccably.
Payton Derr, the local first-place essay winner of the Voice of Democracy Essay Program by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, read her inspiring essay on the topic “Why is the Veteran important?”
The Mifflinburg Honor Guard held a flag retirement ceremony and presented the retired flag to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady. A veterans Wall of Honor created by former student Cade Dressler was highlighted in the assembly, and each veteran in attendance was recognized on stage, including information about their time serving our nation.
Mifflinburg Area School District has several veterans on staff who were also recognized at each school’s assemblies for the day. Also, one of our very own staff members, Carl Clemens, has been called to active duty in the Army and is currently serving overseas.
Clemens is one of the high school English Language Arts teachers, and he also serves in the main National Guard Unit for Pennsylvania, the 28th Infantry Division Headquarters. Mr. Clemens is on a routine deployment with his unit to the Middle East. Our District and the ELA Department collected donations and personal cards to send in care packages as a special holiday surprise for Clemens and his fellow troops.
The feeling around the district this past Friday, Veterans Day, was one of great pride and admiration for those brave veterans who sacrificed for all the things we take for granted every day.
