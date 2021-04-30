LEWISBURG — School director candidates from two of four Union County districts took questions Thursday night on familiar but relevant topics.
Their forum, an online Candidates Night, was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. Candidates for Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) and Milton Region 3 participated in the 90-minute event.
Candidates included Mary Brouse and Mary Ann Sigler Stanton, incumbent LASD board members. Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jamie Lyons, challengers for LASD terms also participated. Kevin R. Fry, a current Milton school director, was the sole Milton Region 3 candidate participating.
How their respective districts will cope with lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming school year was among audience questions.
Sigler Stanton said the newness and suddenness of the pandemic was difficult, but she was confident that effective processes were in place. Sigler Stanton observed that administrators and teachers were making academic and mental health of the students their top priority.
Brouse said the question was somewhat out of their hands as following state and federal guidelines will determine much of what they do, but she similarly praised the administration.
Haynos hoped mental and physical well-being could be addressed alongside recommended guidelines in the year ahead.
Kraus offered similar advice and expected students to need extra support in the year ahead and perhaps beyond.
Lyons said few parents could have expected students to have as much in-person school as they have this year. Maintaining the good practices begun in 2020-21 was needed.
Fry stressed the importance of following state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and praised the Milton administration for moving ahead with virtual learning during difficult times.
Preventing gun violence in schools was also among questions from prospective voters.
Fry said school resource officers (SRO) were helpful but could not be a cure-all. Locks and surveillance cameras were in place and improved vestibules have been considered. But he said the high cost of such improvements made them not viable currently.
Brouse said school security procedures and employment of SRO were excellent steps. Tapping into the community and local police for expertise was also advisable.
Haynos said students know a lot and collaboration with them could augment current efforts.
Kraus added that the Safe2Say program of peer threat reporting and effective school entry security were important. Mental health intervention, rather than solely relying on law enforcement, was also wise.
Lyons said there had to be ways to reach troubled or struggling students. Mental health was a pivotal thing to focus on.
Sigler Stanton said paying close attention to students was key and the Safe2Say program has been helpful. Teachers were making great progress, she said, in making sure there are no “unknown” students.
It was claimed through an audience question that news coverage of local Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 included descriptions of discriminatory treatment in schools by among students and staff. Candidates were asked if there was a need to address the complaints and whether to include minority groups in future decisions.
Lyons said if there are people in the community whose thoughts are not being heard, they should be included in more inclusive policies. As when dealing with people with disabilities, she said addressing the problem can only be effective if people who believe they are devalued are heard.
Sigler Stanton said there was a lot of work to be done, as made evident by the all-white slate of candidates for school director. Partnerships with area businesses and higher education institution could be established so that students of color could see adults of color in leadership positions.
Fry added that if there are situations which need correction, they should be addressed rather than listened to without action.
Brouse similarly said active listening and open mindedness were crucial even if people don’t agree at all times. The LASD, she said, has become more diverse in the last 10 years. Progress may not happen overnight, but can happen with community input and other team efforts.
Haynos added school districts could be the “vanguard” of how society is changing or responding to change. Getting community members to tell their stories, forming student groups and collaboration with other districts such as Milton, were among the avenues which could be pursued.
It was not possible to quickly change the racial make up of the staff, Kraus added. But getting books for school libraries with children from various backgrounds and putting up posters where students can see themselves represented can be done “right now.”
Other audience concerns included what to do about e-schools, academic backsliding due to the pandemic, addressing curriculum issues for students who may be behind and others.
Brouse, Haynos, Kraus, Sigler Stanton and Fry cross-filed with the Democrat and Republican parties. Lyons was listed as a Democrat.
LASD incumbents John M. Rowe, Lisa B. Clark were listed in the League of Women Voters guide to the primary but did not participate. Republican Joshua Hunt, running for Milton Region 3, did not participate.
