MILTON — Officials from both the Milton and Watsontown boroughs have met to discuss a reported disagreement which emerged Wednesday between the two departments.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger issued a statement which said officials from both boroughs met at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss “the situation involving the Watsontown Police Department and the Milton Police Department.”
According to Novinger, the officials met to “discuss concerns and clear up miscommunications.”
“All parties agreed to more open communications moving forward and that coverage for both communities will continue as it has in the past,” Novinger said.
“We want the residents of both boroughs to have confidence in all the officers that may respond to an incident,” she added.
On Wednesday, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said a “controversy” erupted following the recent arrest by his department of the family member of a Milton officer. Witherite said his department was told it was “not permitted back in the Borough of Milton.”
At the time, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer and Milton Borough issued a joint statement which said the Watsontown Police Department was not barred from Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.