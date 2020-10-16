NEW COLUMBIA — With a sweet aroma permeating from the Trinity United Methodist Church Thursday morning, a group of volunteers shaped dough around hundreds of apples prior to placing them in the oven.
“The first batch just came out of the oven,” Terri Stump, a volunteer with the project, called out just after 9 a.m.
The church volunteers were busy throughout the day making 1,600 apple dumplings, to be sold during the New Columbia Apple Butter Festival.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the New Columbia Civic Center on Third Street.
Nelson Doebler, a volunteer who was helping to make dumplings and is also involved in organizing the festival, said he expects a big turnout this year as many community events have been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Doebler hopes those attending the festival stagger their attendance throughout the day in order to keep crowd sizes down.
More than 30 vendors will be taking part in this year’s festival.
“We limited vendors inside the building because of COVID,” Doebler said, adding that many will be set up outside.
Among the items which will be available for purchase during the festival will be 417 jars of apple butter made by the civic association, and the 1,600 apple dumplings.
Doebler said 16 bushels of apples were used to make the dumplings.
“We pre-made the crumbs,” Doebler said, while describing the process of making the dumplings.
“(On Wednesday), we peeled 16 bushels of apples and cleaned them,” he continued. “Today, we’re making the dough.”
The dough was weighed on scales to ensure the same amount was used in each dumpling.
Volunteers were carefully shaping the dough around each apple before they were placed into the oven to bake.
On Thursday morning, Doebler said the process of making the dumplings would last most of the day, and would continue Friday morning.
The number of dumplings made are based on the number sold in previous years.
One year, Doebler said the church made extra dumplings, which did not sell at the festival. However, they were able to place the dumplings for sale at an area convenience store, and they quickly sold out.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doebler said there were some slight changes to the process of making the dumplings.
In previous years, the volunteers would be grouped together in one long assembly line. This year, they were separated to work at various tables.
All volunteers helping with the process were also masked.
Doebler said the dumplings will likely be sold out by noon Saturday.
“We do not accept pre-orders,” he said. “They’ll be available at 9 o’clock Saturday morning.”
Stump said the church has been making apple dumplings for sale for more than 30 years. For about 10 years they’ve been sold at the festival.
The cost of the apple dumplings will be $3 each or six for $15.
The apple butter will be available for $6 per jar.
