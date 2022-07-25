Women voters present award

LEWISBURG — Janice Bigelow received the 18th annual Jill Reynolds award at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
This award is given to a league member who consistently takes on the tasks to fulfill the organization’s goals.
Bigelow’s contributions to the league include serving two terms as president, in which she helped expand membership and laid the groundwork for the Mauch Millennial Project.
After her presidency, Bigelow continued serving on the board from 2016 to 2021. At board meetings, she provided the perspective of history, league resources and policies, logic, and common sense to discussions.
In addition to serving on the board, Bigelow served as publicity chair, was a member of the Voter Services Committee, and a member of the Mauch Millennial Project Committee.
