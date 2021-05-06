State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the crash of a 1996 Ford Ranger around 10:04 p.m. April 25 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
No further information was provided.
2-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. May 5 along East Main Street, west of North Creamery Avenue, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Clayton L. Wilson, 31, of Middleburg, was traveling north in a 2008 Mercury Mariner when it struck the rear of a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by Russel M. Bowersox, 29, of Liverpool, police reported. Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were belted and no injuries were noted. The Mercury sustained disabling damage, police noted.
Wilson will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged disturbance at 6:12 p.m. May 2 at Dunkin’ Donuts, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigation allegations of drug possession by a 16-year-old Middleburg girl.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:26 p.m. May 3 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Mount Carmel man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 1:21 p.m. April 19 along North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Adam Adams was stopped in a 2003 Saturn Ion, police noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A mother and daughter were charged after the two allegedly stole merchandise valued at over $2,044.12 over the course of two months.
Megan Snook, 22, and Melissa Rodarmel, 47, both of Selinsgrove, were charged related to alleged events from Feb. 3 through April 10 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers said Rodarmel also allegedly attempted to steal items valued at $23.76.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Tools were removed from the shed of an 84-year-old Middleburg man over several years, police reported.
Harold Barge reported the alleged thefts along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Middleburg girl allegedly took the vape pen of a 41-year-old Middleburg man from a cupboard.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8 a.m. April 20 along Paxton Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County. The pen is valued at $75, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was taken into custody after he was suspected of driving under the influence at 10:56 p.m. April 29 along Cider Press and Derr roads, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1999 Mercury was stopped due to Christopher Lewis, 40, of Sunbury, having an active warrant. Troopers said Lewis was under the influence and in possession of items. He was transported to Northumberland County Jail. Further charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
RIVERSIDE — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:07 p.m. May 4 along Avenue G, south of Sabra Way, Riverside, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Nicole E. Boone, 37, of Bloomsburg, was traveling north in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle failed to take a curve, left the roadway to the right, steered back into the roadway, left the roadway again and struck an embankment off the left side of the roadway. Boone and a passenger were belted and no one was injured.
Boone will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Hughesville man was charged after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a trailer, then fled the scene.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:12 p.m. March 24 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Brian Schaffer was later located, troopers noted, and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A New York man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol after troopers responded to report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Route 220.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:01 a.m. April 6 along Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The 55-year-old man was not named. He was encountered when police checked on a vehicle pulled off the roadway. The man was released to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, due to his level of intoxication, police reported.
The vehicle in question was a 2004 Honda, police noted.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 25-year-old Williamsport woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop.
The unnamed woman was stopped at 1:46 a.m. April 2 along East Fourth Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County, for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, police noted. A 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was involved.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Williamsport boy was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 7:12 a.m. May 3 along Daughtertys Run Road near Grimesville Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the boy was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Mustang when the car left the west side of the roadway, and struck a guide rail and embankment. The boy was not belted, troopers noted, and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PINE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a commercial vehicle left the roadway and struck and embankment and tree at 6:29 p.m. April 29 along Route 287, south of Oregon Hill Road, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Freightliner driven by Edward E. Brown, 37, of Ferrum, Va., was traveling south when it left the western side of the roadway and struck an embankment and tree, police noted. Brown was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. April 29 along Route 15 south, north of Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Jeep Sport driven by Victoria R. Hummel, 30, of Wellsboro, was traveling south in the right lane when it off the roadway, rotated clockwise, struck a ditch, rotated counter-clockwise and overturned onto its passenger side, police reported. Hummel was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run at 5:29 p.m. April 30 in the parking lot at Puff Express, 1349 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2004 Mazda 5 driven by Scott G. Carl, 53, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it attempted to enter a traffic way and struck a westbound 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Theresa J. Carl, 52, of Williamsport, then exited the traffic way and continued west on Washington Boulevard, police noted. No injuries were noted.
Concealing firearm without permit
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport man has been charged after he allegedly concealed a firearm without a permit and possessed a firearm on school property.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8 a.m. April 27 at the Day Treatment Facility, 234 Beach Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The teen was arraigned and released on $10,000 supervised bail.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Citations
SHAMOKIN — The bureau cited Heritage Restaurant, of Shamokin, Northumberland County, for failing to have its board-approved manager complete RAMP training within 180 days of board approval of the appointment.
MONROETON — The bureau cited Our Place Tavern Inc., Monroeton, Bradford County, with selling alcoholic beverages without a license after a temporary authority granted by the board had expired.
