George Will to speak at Bucknell

LEWISBURG — George Will, one of the country’s most widely read political columnists and conservative voices, will kick off the Bucknell Forum 2023-2024 speaker series, presenting on the theme “Freedom of Expression” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. He will then engage in a limited Q&A session, where he will answer questions from Bucknell students.

“George Will is a Pulitzer Prize–winning syndicated columnist and one of the most respected political commentators on the national scene,” Bucknell President John Bravman says. “He will undoubtedly share his informed perspectives and understanding of these most historic political times.”

