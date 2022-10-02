LEWISBURG — Union County is set to begin updating the county’s comprehensive plan. The current plan, Cultivating Community: A Plan for Union County’s Future was adopted in December 2009.

The county comprehensive plan will make recommendations in the areas of community and economic development, housing, land use, natural resources, parks and open space, public facilities, and transportation among many other important issues.

