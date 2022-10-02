LEWISBURG — Union County is set to begin updating the county’s comprehensive plan. The current plan, Cultivating Community: A Plan for Union County’s Future was adopted in December 2009.
The county comprehensive plan will make recommendations in the areas of community and economic development, housing, land use, natural resources, parks and open space, public facilities, and transportation among many other important issues.
A comprehensive plan identifies goals, objectives, policies and recommendations for growth and development as well as conservation for the county. It is not a law or regulation, but a blueprint for the future that decision makers can use as a guide.
According to Union County Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin, Pennsylvania counties are required to update their plans every 10 years. However, the Union County Planning Commission wanted to wait until the 2020 US Decennial Census data would be released prior to revisiting the plan.
“There will be multiple opportunities for residents to be involved so everyone that is interested in the county’s future should participate and let their local and county officials know what they feel is important for the next 10 to 20 years," said McLaughlin.
The comprehensive plan update is being overseen by the Union County Planning Commission, and during the next 12 to 15 months the public will be asked to weigh in. The first opportunity will be through a household survey. The county will be mailing a postcard to every household with instructions on how to participate in an online survey. The survey will ask about people’s ideas, values and attitudes towards various issues affecting Union County.
Union County Planning Commission Chairman Donald Bowman said he hopes residents will be receptive to the survey and will take a few minutes to complete it.
In 2009, paper surveys were sent to enough random households to obtain 600 responses, and while that was a statistically valid sample size, it didn’t give the other 14,000 households at the time a chance to take the survey. This time around the goal is to make the survey more accessible to a wider cross-section of the community.
The public can expect to start seeing the postcards arrive in their mailboxes this month and the survey will be open until the end of 2022.
