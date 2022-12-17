This is my yearly Christmas newsletter to family and friends.
Our family: Two daughters, Renee (and Barry), Paula (and Duane); three grands and spouses, Dan (and Sherry), Drew (and Autumn) Vivian (and Anthony). Five great-grands; Amelia, 15; Conner, 13; Deacon 8, Sadie 8 and Molly 4. We still have supper here most every Monday night since 1993. I love my large extended family too.
This year I spent 10 days in the country of Turkey. I was to all seven locations of the seven churches of the book of Revelation. I was to many other sites related to the Holy Scriptures. For Example “Tarsus” the home of Apostle Paul, “Troy” plus others. Being at each of these sites helped me see the relationship of the scripture and the locations written about.
I was on several other trips: Time at the shore with good friends, a week at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., taking in the encouragement of songs, testimonies, and speakers at The National Quartet Convention. I have so many artists’ and songs’ favorites that I can’t make that list on one page. This had been my Paul’s favorite yearly vacation.
I was also at the memorial site of Flight 93 near Johnstown and the coal mine sight where nine underground miners were miraculously saved. I recommend those informational sites and memorials.
I substitute teach at SUN Tech again this year. I added Northumberland Christian School also. If anyone asks, tell them that I have been steered in this direction by God.
The Lord is still calling me in ways that fit into my hyperactive personality (which He also provided).
My weekly column still appears in The (Milton) Standard-Journal. Since I started in 2008, I have written more than 700 columns.
Sam Geise and I are still teaching Elementary Release Bible Time in Middleburg. We are studying Moses, and will continue with the Tabernacle (my favorite). Most people believe when Moses was on Mt. Sinai that he received “only” the law.
If that were true, we would all be most miserable. The law only condemns us. It is given as a guide to do what God requires. No one can keep a perfect law, except Jesus, who did.
So I love the Tabernacle which tells the visual and meaningful activities for the priests to make sacrifices for sin, all pointing to the Savior.
Every color, thread, curtains, wood, rope, gold, silver and precious stone, silver, furniture and activity points to our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jesus is still showing mercy and grace. His coming to earth is the reason we celebrate. The world is still under the curse of sin. God is not asking people to “reform” attitudes and behaviors, but for each to be transformed by the power of the Spirit of God.
God has been patiently calling people to repent of sin, and live a life pleasing to him. We can see the world community is not heeding the patient call of God.
God has provided the way to be transformed by confessing sin and asking God to forgive. He also helps us deal with pain in this world and to win the personal battles that ensnare us.
Trust him more than ever. He has not abandoned you. He loves you; and Jesus came to earth to live a perfect life and fulfill God’s plan to save sinners from eternal separation in eternal punishment. He opened the door that our sins can be forgiven when we confess and repent (turn away from sin.)
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except by me.” John 14:6.
In the Bible and as God speaks quietly to our hearts and minds; when one believes and confesses Jesus’ precious blood was poured out so your sins can be forgiven. Ask Jesus to be with you and to live in you. Then you are His workmanship.
If you are a believer in Christ, you may feel I am “preaching” to the choir, as they say. But think of those you know who are not saved. Maybe it is you that needs to tell them WHO this baby was.
Here are some verses that give believers in Christ much comfort in these days.
Psalm 46:1-2 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.’’
Psalm 91:4 “He will cover you with His feathers, and under his wings shall you trust and find refuge; His truth and his faithfulness are a shield and a buckler.”
Psalm 19:14 “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my Redeemer.”
I love it that the little baby was really King Jesus.
May you have a Blessed Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.