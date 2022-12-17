This is my yearly Christmas newsletter to family and friends.

Our family: Two daughters, Renee (and Barry), Paula (and Duane); three grands and spouses, Dan (and Sherry), Drew (and Autumn) Vivian (and Anthony). Five great-grands; Amelia, 15; Conner, 13; Deacon 8, Sadie 8 and Molly 4. We still have supper here most every Monday night since 1993. I love my large extended family too.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

