Warrior Run to continue evaluating masking protocols

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board will continue to monitor the community spread of COVID-19 in order to determine if changes must be made to the district’s Health and Safety Plan.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said he presented an update on the plan to the board during a committee session held Tuesday.
As part of the update, Hack said he presented the board with two options. He noted the district can continue with the Health and Safety Plan as it currently stipulates, with masking being recommended indoors but not required.
As the plan currently states, masking is required on school buses and in the nurse’s office. Federal mandates state masks must be worn on buses.
Hack said the board can also opt to make masking mandatory on district property.
“It was decided we will continue to monitor local conditions,” Hack said.
He noted the board will be reevaluating options at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. The first day of school for students is Thursday, Aug. 26.
Hack said parents with students in the district will be issued a survey in order to gauge their opinions on masking.
Hack’s Tuesday presentation included an update on information provided to school districts from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Geisinger Health System.
“One of the things that I stressed (to the board), this came from Geisinger, the 2021-2022 school year is very different,” Hack said. “We are dealing with a different (COVID-19) variant that is very transmissible... There is a concern, with students who aren’t wearing masks, we will see an increase of the spread in schools.
“They did indicate regional immunity may be appearing to slow the spread of the variant,” he continued. “Geisinger and other health partners want to keep it that way.”
Hack said a group of parents who favor families choosing whether their students should wear masks in school attended the meeting. In addition, he said an online meeting participant encouraged the board to require masking in school buildings.
“We have received emails from both sides,” Hack said.
Separately, Hack said the board approved two different change orders related to the district’s ongoing $28.7-million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and renovate the district’s athletic stadium.
A $75,756 order was approved upgrade the power supply to the stadium. In addition, a $32,829 order was approved to make changes to the sewer line being installed on the grounds.
Hack said the power supply change was made in order to accommodate potential future additions to the site. The board is evaluating the potential of building a field house at the stadium.
Whether the field house is built in the coming months or in years ahead, Hack said the changes to the power supply approved will accommodate growth at any time and will mean changes will not need to be made with future construction.
“We are going to be putting sewer line under the centralized parking, under the soccer and baseball fields, for future construction of restroom facilities, whenever that might be,” Hack said, while explaining changes to the sewer line placement.
He noted there are currently no plans to build restroom facilities in the area of those fields. The sewer line relocation will mean a line will not need to be run there if the construction of restrooms is approved in the future.
“I would certainly give the board credit for forethought for planning for the future... and keeping costs low,” Hack said. “The timing for both of these are well suited.”
In business actions, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Jeremy Dunnick, high school autism support paraprofessional; and Allison Tripoli, third grade teacher.
• Transferring Michelle Thomas from K-12 behavior paraprofessional to high school secretary, $12.75 per hour.
• The following extracurricular positions: Kyle Brady, Class of 2025, $200; Lindsay Dalrymple, Class of 2023, $400; Taylor Rhodes and Ryan Czekaj, rifle/flag assistants, $585 each; and Nancy Mathna, middle school digital newspaper, $615.
• The following coaches: Jim McCormack, assistant varsity soccer, $2,610; Richard Gardner, assistant varsity football, $3,700; Zane Simpson, assistant varsity football, $3,600; Zane McCormick, assistant varsity football, $3,600; Gary Meehan, assistant varsity football, $3,600; Joe Bowman, junior high assistant football, $2,700; and Derek Zechman, junior high assistant football, $2,800.
• Warrior Run High School students to participate in the Community Giving Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy program, during the 2021-2022 school year.
• Purchasing $14,579.60 in weight room equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.