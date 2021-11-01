LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County (PLUC) recently announced a limited edition pasta sauce was for sale as a fundraiser.
"Great Expectations, A Novel Marinara!" was compared to tomato gravy offered by Rao's, the New York City eatery. Jars may be purchased at PLUC, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg and select area locations. Jars are $10 apiece, three for $25 or $90 for a case of 12.
Sale locations include Ard’s Farm (4803 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg), Cathy’s Katherman’s Hair Gallery (516 Market St., Lewisburg), Purity Candy (422 Market St., Lewisburg and 18047 Route 15, Allenwood). From 9 a.m. to 9. p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 at a location in downtown Lewisburg, sauce will be available during Late Night in Lewisburg.
River Run Foods donated the sauce which will be available through Wednesday, Dec. 15. Proceeds will enhance the library’s collection and services. Visit UnionCountyLibraries.org for more information.
