LEWISBURG — Three Bridges, a Southern Gospel singing group, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. Doors open at 6.
A free-will offering will be accepted.
For more information, call 570-768-4555, email info@cornerstone-ccg.org or visit cornerstone-ccf.org.
