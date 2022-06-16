LEWISBURG — Friends of the Himmelreich Memorial Library recently announced a partnership in a tour of sites important to the faith.
Informational meetings for “Walk Where Jesus Walked,” a Bible study tour of Israel, are planned for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and Sunday, June 26, at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
The tour will be from Tuesday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 19, and include talks by Christian educators and discussions at sites where Biblical events happened.
Richard Gathman, Himmelreich Memorial Library board chair, stressed the trip is open to the public but not a tour in the conventional sense. It will be tailored for people who want the Bible to come to life in full color.
Gathman said Walt and Brenda McCord, Christian educators, will be leading the trip. The couple has taken more than 30 trips to Israel with groups large and small.
Brenda noted they recently moved to the Akron, Ohio area, where Walt has started working as a family life pastor at a local church. They have also been associated with the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
The November trip will be for about 35 people and include a time for participants to get to know each other as they study. Brenda said the couple still stays in touch with some who have taken previous trips and had life-changing experiences.
“You can never really ever know or predict the site where it can just capture your heart and what you’ve been studying in the Bible or what you have been reading in the past,” Brenda said. “Then being at the actual site and either Walt or I will say, ‘Turn in your Bible to 1 Samuel or Mark 4.’ All of a sudden you are on the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus actually calmed the storm. It captures your heart, we’ve seen it.”
Brenda said visits to the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem or the Temple Mount has inspired talk of the resurrection of Christ. Visits to sites associated with King Saul inspired discussions of an individual’s legacy.
The private coach bus reserved for the tour and its professional driver ensure the safety of people on the tour. Brenda noted that the daily schedule can be adjusted at times, such as shifting or postponing a visit to a site for a day or so.
Brenda said trips to Israel have generally been picking up in view of the fading COVID-19 pandemic. Getting back out and easing of regulations in the U.S. and Israel has helped.
“It’s an opportunity to get back out and travel again,” Brenda said. “You’ve missed seeing and experiencing things in the world for a couple of years. Let’s bring that to a halt and get back to routine.”
The tour dates will occur at a time when temperatures will be cooler than the height of summer, which was also a plus.
“As you come into the end of April, May, June and July, it can be very hot in Israel and be uncomfortable,” Brenda said. “Even though we have an air-conditioned bus, getting off the bus at the sites can be hard.”
Brenda added that a number of couples have been looking forward to getting out in the cool weather. She stressed that Walt will ensure the trip and the study will be fun.
Gathman added that a video will be shown at the presentations illustrating what the tour offers. He added that Friends of the Himmelreich will offer small scholarships for the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.