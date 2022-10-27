Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Montgomery man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 23 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Montgomery man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 23 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Shawn Rupert became distracted while eating and driving a 1999 Ford Mustang east on Broadway Road. The Mustang swerved into oncoming traffic, lost control and struck a concrete mailbox. Rupert was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2011 Mazda CX9 driven by Gabriel Camacho, 32, of Milton, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 8:02 a.m. Oct. 19 along Route 54, north of Marquardt Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Edward Hammons, 21, of Erie, was charged after troopers said he stole a wallet valued at $30, and $250 cash from Patrick Hirliman, 32, of Olean, N.Y.
The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 24 at 360 White Deer Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Rohr Enterline, 96, reported the theft of $400 from his room at Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 18.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of a lawn tractor from a 44-year-old Sunbury woman.
The theft was reported at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 24 along Moores School Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Rylie Waugh, 19, of Allenwood, reported the theft of a 2007 Suzuki Vitara.
The theft was reported at 12:49 a.m. Oct. 24 at 377 White Deer Ave., Gregg Township, Union County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.