Police: Man allegedly exposed himself on rail trail

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are seeking information on a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, at Skunk Hollow Road, in Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said the man, believed to be between 20 and 23 years old, was approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall with curly brown hair.
At the time of incident, the man was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, a plaid shirt and hat.
"Over the past several days, similar incidents have been reported occurring in different locations on the trail," police wrote, in a release.
Anyone who may have seen the suspect, or who has additional information on the case, should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and use reference number PA21-1148335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.