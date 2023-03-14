MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian School was the recipient Tuesday of $10,000 from UGI Energy Services.
The contribution was part of $200,000 UGI allocated to 50 private and parochial schools and scholarship organizations in Pennsylvania.
The contributions were provided through Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development's Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program, which is part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
UGI Energy Services has provided more than $2 million in scholarships through the OSTC program since 2014. The contributions provide tuition assistance funding for students living in low-achieving school districts to attend local, private or parochial schools.
"We are pleased to receive this $10,000 Opportunity Scholarship contribution," said Meadowbrook Superintendent Kristen Devlin. "These funds enable our scholarship organization to help fund an education to students who ordinarily cannot afford access to private schools."
Founded in 1982, Meadowbrook Christian School educates more than 400 students from nursery school through 12th grade. Students represent seven counties.
Meadowbrook is the only private Christian school in a 60-mile radius to be accredited by the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges, as well as the Association of Christian Schools International.
