UGI delivers check to Meadowbrook

From left, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for UGI Energy Services Pamela Witmer; Meadowbrook Director of Advancement Michael Burns; Superintendent of Meadowbrook Christian School Kristen Devlin; Cindy Adams, from the office of Sen. Lynda-Schlgel-Culver (R-27); and Meadowbrook Christian School Director of Finance Jennifer Deitrick. UGI Energy Services presented a $10,000 Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit to Meadowbrook.

 JIM DIEHL THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian School was the recipient Tuesday of $10,000 from UGI Energy Services.

The contribution was part of $200,000 UGI allocated to 50  private and parochial schools and scholarship organizations in Pennsylvania.

