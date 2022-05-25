Music collective accepting applications

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2022-2023 school year, which will begin in September.
This year, the collective is offering 13 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year. All scholarships that are being offered will cover one full year at the school of music.
In the early days of the school, founder Dave Brumbaugh would teach students who couldn’t afford to pay for free. They just needed to show the desire to learn and the discipline to work hard at their craft. In return, he expected them to: Excel at their studies; be respectful; clean and take care of the school; help with organizational tasks; and, when ready, to teach their peers. That idea of making high-quality music education available to everyone – regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or financial status – sits at the core of what the collective does.
The Uptown Music Collective has continued to grow for more than 20 years.
In spite of the fact that the collective is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to begin enrollment at the collective.
“This year, there a lot of scholarships available for brand new students looking to enroll at the collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the collective. “We hope that potential students and families see these scholarships as an opportunity to get involved with everything we have going on at the school.”
The deadline to apply for this round of scholarships is June 6. Scholarships will be awarded in July.
For more information about the collective’s scholarship program, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.