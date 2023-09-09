LEWISBURG — Not everyone is lucky enough to find a job they love; but when Andrea Tufo found herself working at the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC), she knew she was exactly where she was meant to be.
On Oct. 11, Tufo will celebrate 25 years. She came to the Heiter Center following a stint in college and then, later, the AmeriCorps program, in 1998.
“I did college, but found it just wasn’t for me,” said Tufo. “My sister did AmeriCorps and worked at Transitions (Women in Transition), and so I thought I would check it out.”
According to AmeriCorps.org, the organization is “for young adults who want a hands-on service experience and the chance to work with multiple sponsor organizations to meet a variety of community needs.”
Tufo’s journey to the DHCC wasn’t without bumps, though. She was first placed at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, but felt it wasn’t a great match.
“I had interviewed here (DHCC),” said Tufo. “And it turned out the AmeriCorps person here didn’t work out.”
Tufo was tapped for the position and from the time she walked through the doors, she knew she was home.
The beginning
Back in 1998, the DHCC was a walk-in center that offered men’s and women’s programs as well as children’s programs.
“I ran a very young men and women’s group,” she said. “Here I was a 22-year old dealing with 17-year olds. It definitely helped me develop my leadership skills.”
It was the children’s programs, though, that Tufo felt needed the most attention.
“The first day, there were just two kids there, doodling,” she said. “The next day there were 30.”
Tufo’s focus was on building the before and after school program and, eventually a summer camp program.
“I got to work creating an after school and summer camp program,” she said. “And within a year and a half, things changed a lot.”
At the end of her time with AmeriCorps, Tufo was asked to stay on as a paid programmer. She then moved up to assistant director and has been the director of the DHCC since 2001.
The DHCC sees most kids ages 5 to 13 for the before and after school programs. These days there are approximately 70 kids — a lower number than usual thanks to COVID.
“During the pandemic, we had to cut programs to about a third of what we had,” she said. “We can’t add more kids without more staff, so we are slowly building back up, to make sure we do it right. We would rather not be at capacity right away.”
Meeting the changing needs of the community
The need for a community center to help working parents was obvious to Tufo.
“Before the DHCC, the only competition was for kids to stay home alone and unsupervised, or be watched by a family member or friend,” noted Tufo. “There were no other programs - especially that provided things like assistance with homework, etc. Everyone figured ‘Mom’ was home.”
When the program first opened its doors, Tufo had 45 kids sign up. Back then the program was free because, she said, “the goal was to be accessible and responsive to the community’s needs. There were no other programs like this in the area - ones that had uninterrupted scheduling - and Tufo said in that respect, the DHCC has been a trailblazer.
Challenges
In the past 25 years, Tufo has faced many challenges, but the biggest one was overcoming the general attitude that only a certain “type” of child/family was utilizing the center.
“We really had to overcome the attitude that the DHCC was ‘those kids,’ like it was a bad thing,” she explained. “We are a place for ‘those kids,’ and we embrace them.”
In fact, her own evolution into understanding “those kids” (i.e. troubled kids with home lives that aren’t ideal) and changing her mentality is perhaps her biggest accomplishment as a director, she said.
Changes
A lot of things have changed since the 1990s — including the boom of electronics and cell phones.
“That’s probably been the biggest change I’ve seen,” she said. “It is harder and harder to get kids to interact with each other in a way that isn’t electronically.”
That’s why the DHCC is a phone/electronic free zone.
“We need to invest in our kids in order to invest in our community,” she said. “Whatever type of support they need is what they get here, regardless of whether it is academically, socially or emotionally.”
Tufo said she wants the kids to know that they can succeed, no matter what, but noted it takes a village.
“Every child is different, and we accept that and we work with that,” she said. “My favorite thing is when the community partnerships we have work together and gel, and we can help a family succeed long term - seeing it all come together.”
In her time at the DHCC, Tufo has had the pleasure of seeing the children of former DHCC kids come through her doors as well.
“Seeing someone come full circle, it’s a great day,” she said. “All of my favorite memories are things like that.”
Looking forward, Tufo realizes she will continue to be faced with new and different challenges, but she’s ready for it.
“Managing a non-profit is a post-pandemic era is tough,” she admitted. “We are re-doing strategic plans, watching our financial stability. We need to be open-minded to these changes, continue to evaluate who we are and how we do things.”
The DHCC is supported in part by fund raisers including the annual Chocolate Festival and the Rock ’N Read done during the holiday season.
“We are learning that most people don’t want ‘things’ anymore,” she said. “They are more interested in experiences and food related items.”
So, that’s where the center directs its energy.
“We are always asking ourselves, ‘How can we serve our families and volunteers better,” she said. “We use our experience from the past to guide us.”
Tufo said she often reflects on how lucky she was to have landed “in the right spot.”
“I’ve only had two bad days in 25 years,” she said. “How many people can say that?”
The DHCC offers welcoming facilities and innovative programs, coupled with a broad volunteer base and financial support from community members. Programs serve Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, West Milton, Milton, Winfield, Selinsgrove, and surrounding communities.
For more information visit dhcc.org or call 570-524-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.