HAMILTON, N.Y. — Two local students are among those named to the spring semester dean's list at Colgate University.
To be named to the list, a student must attain a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
Local students named to the list include:
• Olivia Reish, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is a geography major at Colgate.
• Sawyer Fisher, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is a psychology major at Colgate.
