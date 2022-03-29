GREENSBURG — What began as a culinary show of support for Ukrainians under attack by Russian forces quickly evolved into a systemwide Excela Health effort to provide humanitarian aid to the embattled nation.
CEO John Sphon said a staff member suggested Excela Health plan a Ukrainian Day in the cafeterias at the health-care system’s hospitals in Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant and Latrobe.
The idea grew from there to combine the cafeteria plan with an effort to donate money and medical supplies to organizations dedicated to helping Ukrainian citizens.
Cafeterias at the hospitals recently featured typical Ukrainian dishes as a way to kick off the fundraiser, said Sphon, calling it “kind of neat thing.”
Fortunate for Excela, it had a staff member with plenty of expertise on Easter European cuisine.
Krystyna Lewczenko, of Mt. Pleasant, lead cashier in the cafeteria at Excela Health Westmoreland in Greensburg, came to the United States from Poland in 1982.
Sphon said Lewczenko has family in Ukraine, and she helped to set the menu and get the ball rolling. He said the staff put together nice presentations in all the cafeterias.
“She’s the lady of the hour today,” he said.
Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said cafeteria staff members at each hospital strived to set a mood in tune with the Ukrainian cuisine. At Latrobe, the staff displayed ornately designed Ukrainian Easter eggs.
She said cafeteria staff members also enjoy the idea of preparing restaurant-quality food in an institutional-quality setting..
“I stopped in the cafeteria and thought, ‘what a great idea,” said Sphon, noting he particularly enjoyed the potato pancakes served with applesauce and sour cream.
He said staff members “got into it,” and were eating the food. Some sported attire featuring the light blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.
Sphon said it was amazing see one idea spreading across the organization.
“It was like a team effort, man,” Sphon said.
Ukranian Day in the cafeterias was just the start and a catalyst for the fundraiser.
Staff members across the Excela system have donated nearly $5,000, said Sphon.
Jennings said Excela is helping in a nonmonetary-but-valuable way, through the donation of medical supplies and equipment to the Brother’s Brother Foundation.
Brother’s Brother is working with numerous organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to people in Ukraine and refugees from the war-torn nation.
Excela will contribute hospital beds and medical equipment that are not being used and will have a second life in Ukraine, she said.
In addition, Excela will contribute pharmaceutical supplies and such products as bandages and gauze that have been requested by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
Lewczenko said she is nonpolitical, but was happy as a Pole to become involved in Ukranian Day in support of the nation’s people.
“Their histories are intertwined,” she said, adding the border between Poland and Ukraine has been flexible for many years, and Polish cuisine is similar to that of its Eastern European neighbor.
Lewczenko is linked to Ukraine through the family of her husband, Jan, a master crystal cutter and sculptor.
She said Jan’s grandfather was a Cossack who emigrated from Ukraine to Poland. The Cossacks comprised a variety of ethnic groups that formed in Ukraine and southern Russia.
Lewczenko called the Russian invasion a tragedy for the Ukranian people, and noted the efforts of “proud Polish” citizens who opened their borders to Ukrainian refugees.
She said her nieces in Poland worked with friends to donate and furnish a house, and arrange medical care for 30 refugees comprising women and their children.
Lewczenko said she left Poland before it was subjected to martial law under the former Soviet Union.
“I was very lucky,” she said.
Despite being in the United States for many years, she still enjoys the cuisine of her homeland.
“We’re old-fashioned people,” she said. “I still cook Polish food.”
Still, she concedes she and Jan have tapped into “what’s good from America.”
The Excela cafeteria crews had shifted to another ethnic theme, Irish meals in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day.
Jennings said it’s a point of pride for the food service department to undertake various special menus.
“Our people try to raise the bar,” Lewczensko said.
She said it’s possible the Ukraine Day menu might someday return for an encore.
She called it old-fashioned food for the soul, adding “having a good meal makes you feel better.”
