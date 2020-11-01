HARRISBURG — Data released Saturday by the state Department of Health showed the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in local counties.
Statewide, 2,510 new cases of COVID-19 were reported along with 28 new deaths. Since March, the state has reported 208,027 cases along with 8,812 deaths.
Confirmed local cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,488 (112 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,032 cases (42 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 929 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 677 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 437 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 285 cases (11 deaths)
