MILTON — Responding to a need within the community, members of Milton Area High School’s SkillsUSA club are hosting a 13 Grades of Giving food drive.
The drive started Monday and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
“We assigned each grade level in the whole district different food donations that they could donate to a food bank, then we’re going to collect them and give them to all the food banks we asked, then they’ll be sent out for the holidays,” said SkillsUSA member Maria Painter. “It just gives back to the people who can’t afford stuff due to all the inflation and everything like that. Mostly, food banks clear out because of Thanksgiving and people don’t really think about Christmas, so we just thought we’d give back for Christmas as well.”
The project was started by members Alixbel Familia, Painter and Savannah Nixon.
“We just want to give back to our community and help them out,” said Familia. “We help the students that are in need during the times in which everyone in our community is in need as well.”
In order to ensure they will get donations of every food item, students with the school district were tasked to provide food items based on their grade level. Kindergarten and first grade students are tasked with collecting bread and crackers. Students in second and third are collecting canned fruits and vegetables. Fourth and fifth graders are gathering cereal.
Sixth- through eighth-grade students are collecting donations of peanut butter and jelly, in plastic jars. Ninth grade is collecting canned meats, while tenth graders are gathering soup and sauces.
Juniors are collecting donations of pasta noodles, while seniors are gathering granola, granola bars, oatmeal and multigrain bars.
According to cooperative education coordinator and SkillsUSA club advisor Amanda Smith-Derck, community members are also welcome to donate to the food drive by dropping off items to any of the school offices.
Donations received through the food drive will be distributed through the Milton Rotary Club, Getting Ahead Foundation, HandUP Foundation, Veterans Multi-Service Center, Revival Tabernacle, Milton Panther Packs, Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Christ Wesleyan Church and the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that collaborates students, teachers and industry to ensure the country has a skilled workforce.
“SkillsUSA is student-led organization specialized for students in our Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs here at Milton,” said Smith-Derck. “We have seven (CTE programs). We have our automotive, our construction trades, criminal justice, diversified occupations, early childhood, agriculture and our accounting program. They have the opportunity to be part of this organization (SkillsUSA) and they compete at a district and state level in different competitions related to their future career paths or, for these students, for example, it’s community service. So giving back, leadership skills, technical skills, workplace skills for the future.”
Familia, Painter and Nixon will present this food drive project at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference in April at Hershey, where they will compete against other school district community service projects.
Another food drive is planned for February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.