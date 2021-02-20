HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) will be holding a free online Career Chat from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22.
The panel will feature: Allison Kuronya, IT consultant, greater Philadelphia area; Hunter Healy, cybersecurity analyst at Visa in Austin, Texas; and Ann Higgins, administrative vice president, M&T Bank, Buffalo, N.Y.
For more information or to register, call 800-692-7816 or email MemberServices@gshpa.org.
