NEW BERLIN — A developer is planning to build a senior living community in Limestone Township, Union County.
Homestead Heights of New Berlin is planned for a 32-acre parcel its developer has purchased just west of New Berlin, on the north side of Route 304 and fronting on Walnut Street.
However, there is no specific timetable for the project, and township officials have yet to see plans.
“As far as I know, we have not heard anything about this project for over a year,” township planning commission secretary Teresa Haines wrote, in an email response. “No plans have been submitted. I am not 100% certain, but I believe one of the primary things that needed done before the project could even be approved was having a traffic study done. They are costly and take a while.”
A spokesman for the project was unavailable for comment.
Homestead Heights of New Berlin, a registered 501©(3) corporation, is under the jurisdiction of five Pennsylvania congregations of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, according to www.homesteadheights.org.
The project is planned primarily as a community for the aging seniors of the Pennsylvania Congregations of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. Membership is not mandatory, but members from supporting congregations will have first rights to residency.
“All from the church community, as well as the local community who are looking for a caring and compassionate senior living experience are welcome,” according to the project description.
Independent cottages, apartments and assisted living suites to serve the congregations’ elders in their “social, spiritual, mental, and physical needs” are in the plans for the project.
According to the project description on the website, “our mission is to provide a community where the residents feel loved, respected, and cared for.”
Currently in design and development, the opening date has not been set for the development.
The six-member board of directors controlling the development is made up of members from the five congregations.
