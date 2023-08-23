NEW BERLIN — A developer is planning to build a senior living community in Limestone Township, Union County.

Homestead Heights of New Berlin is planned for a 32-acre parcel its developer has purchased just west of New Berlin, on the north side of Route 304 and fronting on Walnut Street.

 

