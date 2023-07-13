MILTON — Council members are still trying to navigate environmental concerns associated with Marsh Road, located in Milton’s industrial park.
“It’s been closed for about 20 years now and it goes through a wetland that (the Department of Environmental Protection) has deemed a prime habitat for the spadefoot toad, and we’ve been trying to reopen this road to allow for truck traffic to go out to Industrial Park Road,” said Borough Manager Jess Novinger.
Novinger said the borough was not awarded a third multimodal grant from CFA (Commonwealth Financing Authority) for the project to reopen the roadway. The borough had asked for an additional $1 million. Council members approved Novinger’s request to apply for $500,000 through PennDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program, which would be used to help address additional costs associated with mitigation efforts related to the spadefoot toad species and its habitat.
“The project is still ongoing and we are still facing the environmental challenges that we have been facing as well as financial challenges because, as the project continues to be drug out, the financial condition of the project continues to be a concern,” said Novinger.
Novinger added that state agencies have been willing to work with the borough to open Marsh Road, but the overall effort has been “difficult.”
“Now they’re talking about toad tunnels under the road so that they can safely travel underneath the road,” said Novinger. “That means elevating the road. There’s lots of costs associated with safe passage of the toads.”
The borough has already received two other multi-modal grants, worth $2 million, as well as an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, worth $697,000, towards the project, designed to once again make the roadway a thru road. The result would be the elimination of a lot of truck traffic along Housels Run Road.
Council members in favor of terminating the contract with Peter’s Consultants for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) curb cuts in the borough.
“So the next step is that we could go out to bid again,” said Novinger.
In other business, council approved:
• Jack Abramson’s Memorial Basketball Clinic to be held on Aug. 5, with a rain date of Aug. 12, in Brown Avenue Park.
• Closing Elm Street on July 22 for DIG Furniture Bank’s grand opening/open house event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
