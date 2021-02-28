Superintendent: Milton focused on family outreach

MILTON — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milton Area School District has been focused on reaching out to families with children in the district, according to Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
"It has been our mission during these trying times to create as much outreach as possible for our families that are struggling with connectivity, balancing work-school-home life routines, food insecurity and other hurdles our families may face," Keegan said.
She noted that the pandemic has forced a change in the way in which students are educated.
"We are continually learning about the impact of the pandemic on our educational choices, nutrition, the social, physical and emotional wellness of our students and their families and truancy," Keegan said. "Yes, students are attending school both face to face and virtually. We offer multiple educational options because every household and its needs are different. Some parents are working from home and can accommodate learning for their children at home, while other parents prefer face-to-face instruction."
Although instruction is mixed between virtual and in-person attendance, Keegan said attendance remains mandatory.
"Taking attendance today compared to last year is a huge paradigm shift that is requiring us to use new procedures," she said. "Our secretaries, teachers, principals and administrative teams are in constant contact with each other about the welfare of our students and families."
Keegan added that the district is a "complex system" which serves nearly 2,000 students.
"We realize mistakes (in attendance taking) can happen," she said. "No one person or system is perfect."
In order to meet the needs of families, particularly in tracking attendance, Keegan said the district utilizes multiple forms of communication. Those forms of communication include phone calls, home visits, text messaging, emails and the district's online Sapphire system.
"The district has made over 400 home visits this year checking on our children, because we were unsuccessful in reaching them through the above mentioned outreach," Keegan said.
"We are committed to reaching out to our families in need and, in turn, ask our families to contact us if they have concerns," she said. "Our top two priorities during these difficult times include educating our children and making sure they are safe. We will do whatever we can to help."
Keegan also addressed any errors the district may have made in the attendance taking process.
"If we have made an error, please accept our apologies," she said. "It was not done with malicious intent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.