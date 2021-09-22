ALLENWOOD — Motorists are advised of railroad crossing rehabilitation Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29 on Route 44 west of the Allenwood Bridge.
Weather permitting, the Union County Industrial Railroad will be installing an at-grade rail seal and asphalt surface at the crossing in Gregg Township.
Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging through the duration of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.