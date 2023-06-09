LEWISBURG — A new assistant superintendent will soon be on the job in the Lewisburg Area School District, under the terms of an action taken during Thursday’s school board meeting. A final budget, including a tax hike, is also now in place in the district.
The board approved the hiring of Vincent Hoover, who is currently the curriculum director in the Pine Grove Area School District, to serve as the assistant superintendent.
Hoover will begin working July 1 in the Lewisburg district, under the terms of a three-year contract which pays $101,500 per year.
He will fill the position which has been vacant since Cathy Moser was promoted to superintendent nearly one year ago.
The board also approved the $39.6 million 2023-2024 budget, which includes a 3.5% tax hike.
Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said the the final budget reflects total expenditures of $39.6 million, with total revenues in the same amount.
In conjunction with the budgetary vote, the board approved the adoption of the tax levy resolution, setting the real estate millage at 19.39.
Major renovations to the middle school athletic field were approved as the board accepted a proposed COSTARS quote from Hummer Turfgrass Systems for $424,632.
The proposal from Hummer Turfgrass Systems includes converting the existing baseball/football practice field into a full size football/soccer field. The work will include the removal of all existing baseball field amenities, including dugouts. The existing bleacher seats will be saved and reused. Work will also include leveling of the current field and the implementation of a full sand-grid drainage system to help with quicker draining of field after weather events. Two soccer goal posts will also be installed.
The board also approved a contract with Adam Transportation L.L.C. for student transportation services. The board previously selected Adam as its new transportation provider, with the contract still to be finalized.
The board voted in favor of fixing and replacing 30-year-old wheelchair lifts at both the Kelly Elementary and the middle school. During a May 25 meeting, board members discussed the plan to take parts from the middle school unit and to repair the Kelly unit, in order to meet ADA requirements. The middle school unit will be replaced this summer, at an approximate cost of $27,700.
The following retirees were noted: Marianne Barlett, Kelly Elementary School teacher, 30 years of service; John Vaji Jr., health and physical education teacher, 22 years of service; and Susan McBryan, certified instructional aide, 24 years of service.
