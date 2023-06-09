LEWISBURG — A new assistant superintendent will soon be on the job in the Lewisburg Area School District, under the terms of an action taken during Thursday’s school board meeting. A final budget, including a tax hike, is also now in place in the district.

The board approved the hiring of Vincent Hoover, who is currently the curriculum director in the Pine Grove Area School District, to serve as the assistant superintendent.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

