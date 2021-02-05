MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old New Cumberland woman was killed late Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north along North Susquehanna Trail while crossing the roadway, and struck again by a southbound vehicle.
State Police at Selinsgrove reported Kaylynn N. Selvey was killed when she was struck by a 2016 Nissan Versa at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. After being struck by the Nissan, Selvey was struck by a southbound 2004 Buick Century, according to police.
The drivers were not identified and troopers reported no additional injuries.
Tpr. David Sawicki said the roadway was closed for approximately three hours while emergency personnel responded and worked at the scene.
