State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported with a state police cruiser struck the rear of a vehicle at 3 p.m. July 2 along Westbranch Highway, south of Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
According to police, a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor driven by George Aguirre, 32, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck the metal hitch on a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Stephen A. Stock, 35, of White Deer, as the Dodge slowed for traffic.
Both drivers were belted. Stock was given a warning for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two persons escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:36 p.m. July 2 along Supplee Mill Road, north of Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
According to police, a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Perri R. Hull, 23, of Winfield, was traveling north when it went out of control, off the east shoulder and struck a tree. Hull and a 16-year-old passenger were belted.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Muncy man allegedly grabbed and shoved a 56-year-old Muncy woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:49 a.m. July 1 along Wertman School Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP —Someone allegedly opened an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 40-year-old Mifflinburg man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 3:05 p.m. July 2 along Grand Valley Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 55-year-old West Milton woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 7:02 p.m. July 2 along South Seventh Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — A Wrightsville man was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
Terrence Small, 49, was allegedly operating a 2008 Jeep while under the influence of a control substance at 12:10 p.m. May 31 along North Market and East Mill streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Justin Kowalczik, 38, of Milford, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers reported.
Kowalczik was allegedly driving a 2015 Honda HRV under the influence at 9:13 p.m. May 31 along Route 11 north and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man sustained suspected minor injuries after crashing his 1976 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1000 at 10:19 p.m. June 27 along Little Mexico Road, east of Benfer Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Jeremiah X. Swope, 28, was traveling south on the motorcycle when it went out of control in a right curve, fell onto its right side, slid across the northbound lane and off the east side of the roadway and into an abuttment. Swope was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
3-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 2:49 p.m. July 1 along Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by David Goodling, 57, of Lancaster, attempted a U-turn from the shoulder of North Old Trail when it pulled into the path of a 1997 Ford Taurus driven by Martin M. Wanner, 69, of Port Trevorton, causing a collision. The Taurus was pushed into the side of a 2019 Dodge Carvan driven by Matthew S. Moyer, 46, of McAlisterville, police noted. Each of the drivers was belted, along with two passengers in Moyer’s vehicle.
Goodling will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 12:44 p.m. June 28 along North Main Street, south of Paxton Street and north of White Church Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joy Boreman, 65, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck an embankment and ditch, troopers noted. Boreman was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was cited after he allegedly screamed loudly and disturbed neighbors.
Troopers said Martin Higgins was cited after an alleged incident at 1:21 a.m. June 30 at 17 Johnathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN DAM — Two vehicles were vandalized sometime between 11 p.m. June 1 and 6:25 a.m. June 2 along Helen Street, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said tires were punctured on a 2007 Ford Focus and a 2014 Ford Escape. Victims included a 30-year-old Shamokin Dam and a 33-year-old Shamokin Dam woman.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the bank account of a Selinsgrove woman and allegedly deposited $600 into a Fanduel account.
Troopers said the incident was reported sometime June 25 along Pine Brook Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 56-year-old woman was victimized.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Liverpool man was scammed out of $90 when someone purchased an item from his eBay account, then returned an item of lesser value via mail after being credited a $90 refund.
The incident was reported at noon June 26 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 61-year-old Selinsgrove man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 10:14 a.m. June 28 along App Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Middleburg woman allegedly took merchandise from Dollar General without paying.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:06 p.m. June 29 at 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Brandon Mordan was arrested after allegedly stealing more than 20 items ranging in value from $1 to $16.
Union County Deed transfers
• Aldwyn David Marble, Nicole Ann Carter Peters to Jason E. Swartz, Dianna M. Banks Swartz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy Reich, Nicolette Reich to Benjamin M. Radel, Sonya E. Radel, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Dianna M. Banks Swartz, Jason E. Swartz to Jared L. Crain, Lena K. Crain, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David M. Holmes, Sara M. Holmes to Vickie A. Hayter, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Terry L. Marks to Terry L. Marks, Clark D. Marks, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jack Daniel Wagner to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Ira Mark Frontz, Sarah Esther Frontz, Myers irrevocable grantor trust, Steven P. Myers trustee, Jennifer L. Haga trustee, Theresa A. Frontz custodian, Nicholas M. Frontz by custodian, Nicholas M. Frontz to Patricia J. Starr, Jason Starr, property in Gregg Township, $320,000.
• Sam C. Smith, Jamie I.Smith to Michael E. Potoeski, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae M. Stoltzfus to Andrew Terry, Lauren E. Terry, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John W. Wagner, Sharon S. Wagner to Brad A. Starr, property in Hartley Township, $140,000.
• Jon Allocca, Megan Adams to Pasquale Intindola, Melissa Intindola, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sarah L. Smith estate, Beverly E. Shoemaker executor, Cindy L. Erdley executor to Jesse Martin, Margaret A. Martin, property in West Buffalo Township, $150,000.
• Glenn M. Haines Jr., Glenda R. Haines to Buffalo Valley Produce Auction Inc., property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Russell H. Fairchild, Guy W. Fairchild to Ross S. Muir, Kiersten L. Muir, property in Union Township, $1.
• Harold Z. Zimmerman, Arlene W. Zimmerman to Curvin Z. Weaver, Janet Z. Weaver, property in Limestone Township/Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christoper B. Sullivan trustee, Christopher B. Sullivan irrevocable trust to Peter J. Flanagan Eister, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rafael E. Cornejo, Marli M. Cornejo, Zherfhra R. Cornejo to Melanie A. Oliveri, Matthew J. Oliveri $265,000.
• Matthew Jeffrey Borich, Kelly Roxanne Borich to Michael A. Reeks Jr., property in Lewisburg, $1.
• William E. Showers estate, Lindsey R. McAnnaney executor to Jason M. Showers, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• G. Ralph Noble, Jean W. Noble to Jerry P. Myers, Jeanne T. Myers, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• George L. Workman III agent, John C. Workman by agent, Dorothy Workman by agent to John C. Workman and Dorothy Workman revocable living trust, John C. Workman revocable living trust, Dorothy Workman revocable living trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sylvia Katherman to Merle L. Katherman II, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• David L.Cutter, Danette L. Cutter to Richard James Harrod, Melissa Ann Harrod, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Clifford D. Zimmerman to Robert A. Black, Jessica A. Black property in New Berlin, $1.
